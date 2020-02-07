Ro Insider
Romanian universities partner with companies for research, training programs
02 July 2020
Several Romanian universities have recently announced partnerships with international and local companies on various research and training programs.

The Gheorghe Asachi Technical University in Iași is working on German technology company Continental's research project PRORETA, alongside the Technical University of Darmstadt and the University of Bremen.

The PRORETA 5 project is dedicated to one of the most challenging tasks for automated driving: recognizing complex traffic situations in inner cities and how algorithms from sensor data can deduce the correct driving decisions in these situations. At an unregulated intersection, for example, it is a challenge to correctly interpret all objects related to the intended direction of travel – including their direction of movement, intention, and priority – without human intervention, the company explained. Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a key role in this. AI methods are to be tested when the implementation of traditional approaches becomes too complex or reaches its limits. The Gheorghe Asachi Technical University is focusing on predicting the behavior of other road users. Continental's Iași location is also involved in the project.

Meanwhile, Dunărea de Jos University in Galaţi closed a scientific development and research partnership with BlueSpace Technology. The agreement covers the development and implementation of new technologies for drones (unmanned aerial vehicle – UAV), more specifically the development of fixed-wing drones that could be used for activities such as mapping, supervision, or defense.

Furthermore, the Bucharest Technical University of Constructions, through its Railways, Roads, and Bridges Faculty, partnered with Romania's public road company CNAIR, Agerpres reported. The five-year partnership covers the development of master and doctoral programs based on the company's projects, a series of internships for students, and the granting of monthly scholarships. As part of the same agreement, public informative or promotional events concerning CNAIR's projects will be organized, and research topics in the area of road infrastructure will be developed.

(Photo courtesy of Continental)

[email protected]

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

