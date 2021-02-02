Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Romania's unemployment rate falls below 5% in December

02 February 2021
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in December 2020, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous month, when it stood at 5.1%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) quoted by Economica.net.

The number of jobless people (aged 15-74) estimated for December was 450,000, down from November 2020 (462,000 people) but up from the same month last year (366,000 people). For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4% for December 2020 (4.1% for men and 3.8% for women). This category represents 75.1% of the total number of unemployed estimated for December 2020.

Referring to the INS report, prime minister Florin Citu said that the Government managed to stabilize the economy and "minimize the impact of the crisis on our economy" in 2020. This year's plan is to put "the Romanian economy on a path of sustainable economic growth," he added, quoted by Bursa.

