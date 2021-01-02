Romania resumes plans to join OECD

Romanian finance minister Alexandru Nazare discussed on January 29 in a teleconference with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, about the prospects of the European economy in 2021, the stage of implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and Romania's prospects of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The French finance minister declared his support for Romania's accession to the OECD and opening a permanent dialogue channel with the Romanian ministry to establish the subsequent work stages.

"You can count on my full support for joining the OECD until the successful completion of Romania's move!" The French minister said.

"Romania has made important progress in the process of joining the OECD, and we continue to count on France's support. Any delay in implementing the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR) would be problematic for the entire Union. We share France's concern for accelerating the program's implementation so that the funds can be used to support the relaunch of European economies. The Romanian Government has taken concrete steps to complete the PNRR as soon as possible," said Alexandru Nazare.

