Romania will use EUR 118 mln, mainly from EU funds not spent and at risk of being lost (EUR 100 mln), but also EUR 18 mln from the national budget, to compensate the companies that provided support to refugees from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects unveiled for public debate the draft Government emergency ordinance to establish the mechanism for reimbursing the expenses incurred by those who provided humanitarian support and assistance to refugees in Ukraine.

The amount will come from the relocation of EUR 50 mln from Priority Axis 2 - "Improving the situation of young people in the NEETs category" and another EUR 50 mln from Priority Axis 3 "Jobs for all."

The amount coming from European Union's budget will be supplemented by national co-financing amounting to approx. EUR 18.4 mln, the ministry said.

According to the document, expenses amounting to EUR 40 per week per person will be reimbursed for a maximum period of 13 weeks.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

