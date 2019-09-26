RO promises EC to liberalise electricity and natural gas markets again

Romania’s Government has submitted to the European Commission (EC) the procedures and the calendar for the liberalisation of the natural gas and electricity markets, less than one year after it regulated the residential market under emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2019, Economica.net reported.

The regulations were enforced for a period of three years, until spring 2022. At that time, both markets were fully liberalised (for residential and industrial users), even if only a small number of residential users had undergone the process of migrating to the free market.

Under OUG 114, the price of natural gas sold to residential users was regulated and the electricity producers (particularly Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica) were compelled to sell electricity at regulated, low prices to the household segment. The move triggered infringement procedures, though.

Under the mechanisms pledged to the European Commission, the Government gradually returns to the liberalisation process, but this is not going to happen overnight.

The regulated natural gas prices will be maintained by the end of March 2020, while the transition process will be longer on the electricity market: until June 2021 (instead February 2022 as envisaged under OUG 114).

During the transition period on the electricity market, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica will gradually reduce the volumes of electricity delivered at regulated prices.

(Photo: Pixabay)

