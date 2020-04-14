Former Romanian presidential plane to be used for refueling of US Navy aircraft

A Boeing aircraft that served as a presidential plane of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu will be turned into a tanker for the US Navy and Air Force aircraft, Boardingpass.ro reported.

After undergoing alterations, the former presidential plane will be used by Omega Tanker for the refueling of US Navy and Air Force aircraft in the air.

The Boeing was purchased in 1974 for Nicolae Ceauşescu. It was later used by other Romanian presidents as well, the last one to use it being Traian Băsescu, Mediafax reported.

In 2012, Romavia sold the former presidential plane to Omega Air, for EUR 2 million.

After a long break from flying, the plane made a flight on April 7, with the registration number N707GF, Skyliner Aviation announced.

(Photo: BoardingPass Facebook Page)