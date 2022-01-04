Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:38
Business

With an eye on Moldova, Romania welcomes Polish OSCE Chairmanship

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the takeover by Poland on 1 January 2022 of the Presidency-in-Office (EIP) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Poland has constantly expressed support for Moldova and the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Transnistria - a topic also on the top of Romania's foreign affairs agenda.

Both Romania and Poland have dedicated financial support packages for the new pro-EU regime in Chisinau.

But experts also stress the declining role played by OSCE in the region, Tass reported.

"Romania's strategic partner, Poland, is taking over the Chairmanship mandate at a complex and significant time for the OSCE, with major stakes for European security as a whole. Resolving protracted conflicts in the Black Sea region and the Eastern Neighborhood is a strategic priority for Romania and one of the topics actively promoted at the OSCE level. In the current security context, the full implementation of the principles and commitments made by the OSCE participating States is the only way to ensure security and strengthen stability, military transparency and security predictability in the OSCE area," the Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said, quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:38
Business

With an eye on Moldova, Romania welcomes Polish OSCE Chairmanship

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the takeover by Poland on 1 January 2022 of the Presidency-in-Office (EIP) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Poland has constantly expressed support for Moldova and the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Transnistria - a topic also on the top of Romania's foreign affairs agenda.

Both Romania and Poland have dedicated financial support packages for the new pro-EU regime in Chisinau.

But experts also stress the declining role played by OSCE in the region, Tass reported.

"Romania's strategic partner, Poland, is taking over the Chairmanship mandate at a complex and significant time for the OSCE, with major stakes for European security as a whole. Resolving protracted conflicts in the Black Sea region and the Eastern Neighborhood is a strategic priority for Romania and one of the topics actively promoted at the OSCE level. In the current security context, the full implementation of the principles and commitments made by the OSCE participating States is the only way to ensure security and strengthen stability, military transparency and security predictability in the OSCE area," the Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said, quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks