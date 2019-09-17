Romania Insider
Politics
RO opposition still not ready to submit no-confidence motion against Govt.
17 September 2019
The leader or Romania’s main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, claims that PNL is ready to file the non-confidence motion “as soon as possible,” but it still waits until at least 233 MPs (the majority of lawmakers) sign the motion, G4media.ro reported. The negotiations will continue during the week, Orban stated.

The other major opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR) confirmed support for the motion and called the other smaller opposition parties, Pro Romania and ALDE, for a talk on Tuesday, September 17.

The former of the two issued mixed messages (its president Victor Ponta said “the motion will not pass”) and the later faces major internal tensions triggered by it pulling out of the ruling coalition on short notice.

ALDE president Calin Popescu Tariceanu said that he wanted to know “what is next” after the motion.

There is a discrepancy between the statements and actions of “some opposition leaders”, USR head Dan Barna concluded in an attempt to explain why the motion hasn’t been submitted yet.

At the beginning of last week, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced that she would come to the Parliament this week, on Wednesday, September 18, to get the endorsement for new ministers.

