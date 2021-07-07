Romania will not mix Covid-19 vaccines for now

The committee tasked with the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 (CNCAV) encourages the use of the same type of vaccine when the first dose used was the AstraZeneca one, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the CNCAV president, said.

People with contraindications or who developed thrombosis, capillary leak syndrome or anaphylactic reactions after the first dose are exempt from this.

“The scientific data will be reevaluated once the clinical studies end, and we believe it is more prudent, at this point, to wait for the validation of the final results until we decide to mix vaccines using different technologies; this decision also took into account the mentions of the European Medicines Agency, which clearly said it is not able currently to issue a firm recommendation in this respect,” Gheorghiţă said.

The decision was taken following recommendations from specialized commissions of the Health Ministry and after evaluating data from ‘mix-and-match’ studies carried out in Germany, Spain and the UK.

By July 6, 4,778,807 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 4,603,686 were fully vaccinated, and 175,121 received the first dose. Of these, 21,446 received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 411,251 both doses. Of those fully vaccinated, 3,515,081 received the Pfizer vaccine, and 353,736 the Moderna one. Another 323,618 received the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

