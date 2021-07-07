Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 11:42
Social

Romania will not mix Covid-19 vaccines for now

07 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The committee tasked with the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 (CNCAV) encourages the use of the same type of vaccine when the first dose used was the AstraZeneca one, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the CNCAV president, said.

People with contraindications or who developed thrombosis, capillary leak syndrome or anaphylactic reactions after the first dose are exempt from this.

“The scientific data will be reevaluated once the clinical studies end, and we believe it is more prudent, at this point, to wait for the validation of the final results until we decide to mix vaccines using different technologies; this decision also took into account the mentions of the European Medicines Agency, which clearly said it is not able currently to issue a firm recommendation in this respect,” Gheorghiţă said.

The decision was taken following recommendations from specialized commissions of the Health Ministry and after evaluating data from ‘mix-and-match’ studies carried out in Germany, Spain and the UK.

By July 6, 4,778,807 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 4,603,686 were fully vaccinated, and 175,121 received the first dose. Of these, 21,446 received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 411,251 both doses. Of those fully vaccinated, 3,515,081 received the Pfizer vaccine, and 353,736 the Moderna one. Another 323,618 received the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/07/2021 - 11:42
Social

Romania will not mix Covid-19 vaccines for now

07 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The committee tasked with the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 (CNCAV) encourages the use of the same type of vaccine when the first dose used was the AstraZeneca one, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the CNCAV president, said.

People with contraindications or who developed thrombosis, capillary leak syndrome or anaphylactic reactions after the first dose are exempt from this.

“The scientific data will be reevaluated once the clinical studies end, and we believe it is more prudent, at this point, to wait for the validation of the final results until we decide to mix vaccines using different technologies; this decision also took into account the mentions of the European Medicines Agency, which clearly said it is not able currently to issue a firm recommendation in this respect,” Gheorghiţă said.

The decision was taken following recommendations from specialized commissions of the Health Ministry and after evaluating data from ‘mix-and-match’ studies carried out in Germany, Spain and the UK.

By July 6, 4,778,807 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 4,603,686 were fully vaccinated, and 175,121 received the first dose. Of these, 21,446 received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 411,251 both doses. Of those fully vaccinated, 3,515,081 received the Pfizer vaccine, and 353,736 the Moderna one. Another 323,618 received the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted