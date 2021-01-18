RO mandatory pension funds’s assets rise by 21% in 2020

The seven mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) in Romania ended 2020 with total net assets worth RON 75.14 billion (EUR 15.7 bln), 21% higher than one year earlier.

The latest data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), in the first weekly report of 2021, show that Pillar II funds recorded in December their ninth consecutive month of growth.

NN's mandatory pension fund remains the biggest by net assets, with RON 26 bln (EUR 5.34 bln) at the end of December 2020. AZT Viitorul Tau, managed by Allianz-Tiriac Pensii, is second with RON 16.2 bln (EUR 3.33 bln).

The net asset value per unit increased by between 4.7% and 8.2% last year, according to Ziarul Financiar daily. The annual growth rates measured at the end of November ranged between 3.5% and 6.7%.

Separately, the voluntary private pension funds (Pillar III) had assets of RON 2.93 bln (EUR 610 mln) at the end of December 2020. They increased slower than the mandatory pension funds: by less than 17% compared to the end of 2019.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]