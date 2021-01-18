Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected]insider.com. 

 

RO mandatory pension funds’s assets rise by 21% in 2020

18 January 2021
The seven mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) in Romania ended 2020 with total net assets worth RON 75.14 billion (EUR 15.7 bln), 21% higher than one year earlier.

The latest data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), in the first weekly report of 2021, show that Pillar II funds recorded in December their ninth consecutive month of growth.

NN's mandatory pension fund remains the biggest by net assets, with RON 26 bln (EUR 5.34 bln) at the end of December 2020. AZT Viitorul Tau, managed by Allianz-Tiriac Pensii, is second with RON 16.2 bln (EUR 3.33 bln).

The net asset value per unit increased by between 4.7% and 8.2% last year, according to Ziarul Financiar daily. The annual growth rates measured at the end of November ranged between 3.5% and 6.7%.

Separately, the voluntary private pension funds (Pillar III) had assets of RON 2.93 bln (EUR 610 mln) at the end of December 2020. They increased slower than the mandatory pension funds: by less than 17% compared to the end of 2019.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

