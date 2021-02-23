Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:01
Business

Loan loss provisions slash one fifth of Romanian banks’ profit in 2020

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian banking system's aggregate net profit shrunk by 19.5% in 2020 to RON 5.16 million (EUR 1.06 bln) from RON 6.39 bln (EUR 1.37 bln) in 2019, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The banks' earnings in 2020 come amid a moderate increase in lending (the stock of loans rose by only 5.1% through the year), declining interest rates, and in the context of a 3.9% decline of the economy.

Most banks set aside provisions ahead of the expected deterioration in their loan portfolios, which hurt their profits.

The leading lender by assets, Banca Transilvania, reported 35% lower profit in January-September (latest data available).

The banking system's aggregate assets rose by 5% during 2020, to RON 560 bln (EUR 115 bln).

The banking system's loans to deposits ratio dropped to 66.9% at the end of the year from 69.9% twelve months earlier as lending could not catch up with household savings during the lockdown.

Separately, the NPL ratio improved as the bank loan repayment moratorium prevented the loans contracted by companies hit by the crisis to surface in the banks' portfolios as bad loans.

The NPL ratio dropped at the end of 2020 to 3.83%, significantly below the value at the end of December 2019 - 4.09%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:01
Business

Loan loss provisions slash one fifth of Romanian banks’ profit in 2020

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian banking system's aggregate net profit shrunk by 19.5% in 2020 to RON 5.16 million (EUR 1.06 bln) from RON 6.39 bln (EUR 1.37 bln) in 2019, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The banks' earnings in 2020 come amid a moderate increase in lending (the stock of loans rose by only 5.1% through the year), declining interest rates, and in the context of a 3.9% decline of the economy.

Most banks set aside provisions ahead of the expected deterioration in their loan portfolios, which hurt their profits.

The leading lender by assets, Banca Transilvania, reported 35% lower profit in January-September (latest data available).

The banking system's aggregate assets rose by 5% during 2020, to RON 560 bln (EUR 115 bln).

The banking system's loans to deposits ratio dropped to 66.9% at the end of the year from 69.9% twelve months earlier as lending could not catch up with household savings during the lockdown.

Separately, the NPL ratio improved as the bank loan repayment moratorium prevented the loans contracted by companies hit by the crisis to surface in the banks' portfolios as bad loans.

The NPL ratio dropped at the end of 2020 to 3.83%, significantly below the value at the end of December 2019 - 4.09%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments