Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:21
Politics

Romania to limit access for non-EU companies in public tenders

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government adopted on January 27 a memorandum that limits the participation of non-EU companies into public tenders organized by the Romanian authorities.

G4Media.ro reported that the memorandum aims to ban Chinese companies from participating in local infrastructure projects, especially in the transport infrastructure sector.

However, deputy prime minister Dan Barna, co-president of the progressist alliance USR-PLUS, says this measure will prevent situations in which tender participants can’t meet EU standards and the tenders risk being canceled. The goal is to avoid having public infrastructure works blocked because the contractors don’t respect EU standards.

“It’s a procedure that exists in other European countries and we have consulted with the European Commission. The memorandum establishes only the way we will regulate this situation,” Barna said, quoted by Agerpres.

He added that the document doesn’t name any countries but that it targets non-EU companies that come from countries which don’t have trade agreements signed with the EU.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:21
Politics

Romania to limit access for non-EU companies in public tenders

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government adopted on January 27 a memorandum that limits the participation of non-EU companies into public tenders organized by the Romanian authorities.

G4Media.ro reported that the memorandum aims to ban Chinese companies from participating in local infrastructure projects, especially in the transport infrastructure sector.

However, deputy prime minister Dan Barna, co-president of the progressist alliance USR-PLUS, says this measure will prevent situations in which tender participants can’t meet EU standards and the tenders risk being canceled. The goal is to avoid having public infrastructure works blocked because the contractors don’t respect EU standards.

“It’s a procedure that exists in other European countries and we have consulted with the European Commission. The memorandum establishes only the way we will regulate this situation,” Barna said, quoted by Agerpres.

He added that the document doesn’t name any countries but that it targets non-EU companies that come from countries which don’t have trade agreements signed with the EU.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021