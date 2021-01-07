Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romanian IT sector in 2020: Smaller but more profitable

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues of the 23,000 Romanian companies active in the IT sector increased in 2020 by only 2.5% compared to 2019, to RON 32.3 bln (EUR 6.8 bln), according to calculations compiled by termene.ro, quoted by News.ro. The analysis was based on the financial statements filed by companies to the tax authority.

The increase was smaller than the headline consumer price inflation (2.7% in the year) or the 5.5% increase in the prices in the IT&C sector. One year before, the revenues of the same companies soared by 32%.

Not only that the IT companies posted only a slim nominal (and negative real) advance in 2020, but the number of employees declined by some 3,000 to 117,000 after a robust advance from 112,000 in 2018 to 120,000 in 2019.

And yet, despite the shrinking turnover and employment, the companies posted visibly stronger profits in 2020: RON 4.8 bln (EUR 1 bln), roughly one-fifth up from RON 4 bln in 2019 (and RON 3 bln in 2018).

Regarding the evolution of the number of employees by region, the companies based in Bucharest-Ilfov fired about 1,600 people, while those in Cluj County hired about 1,000 people.

A slight increase in the number of employees in the field was also registered in Iasi county (approximately 300 people), while Timiş and Braşov counties follow the trend of Bucharest, losing together approximately 1,300 employees.

(Photo: Pexels)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romanian IT sector in 2020: Smaller but more profitable

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues of the 23,000 Romanian companies active in the IT sector increased in 2020 by only 2.5% compared to 2019, to RON 32.3 bln (EUR 6.8 bln), according to calculations compiled by termene.ro, quoted by News.ro. The analysis was based on the financial statements filed by companies to the tax authority.

The increase was smaller than the headline consumer price inflation (2.7% in the year) or the 5.5% increase in the prices in the IT&C sector. One year before, the revenues of the same companies soared by 32%.

Not only that the IT companies posted only a slim nominal (and negative real) advance in 2020, but the number of employees declined by some 3,000 to 117,000 after a robust advance from 112,000 in 2018 to 120,000 in 2019.

And yet, despite the shrinking turnover and employment, the companies posted visibly stronger profits in 2020: RON 4.8 bln (EUR 1 bln), roughly one-fifth up from RON 4 bln in 2019 (and RON 3 bln in 2018).

Regarding the evolution of the number of employees by region, the companies based in Bucharest-Ilfov fired about 1,600 people, while those in Cluj County hired about 1,000 people.

A slight increase in the number of employees in the field was also registered in Iasi county (approximately 300 people), while Timiş and Braşov counties follow the trend of Bucharest, losing together approximately 1,300 employees.

(Photo: Pexels)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars