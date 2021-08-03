Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:05
Business

RO Govt. moves slowly with paying promised grants to SMEs

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has so far disbursed only one-quarter of the RON 4.3 billion (EUR 880 mln) working capital grants, and none of the EUR 550 mln investment grants promised to small and medium companies (SMEs), according to the latest data published by Startupcafe.ro.

Only 27 working capital grants were processed over the past week, and 63 were approved, taking the total number of projects financed under the scheme to 16,692.

The investment grants scheme was suspended after the new minister of economy Claudiu Nasui spotted alleged frauds related to both the procedure (confidential information disclosed to applicants) and the final beneficiaries - some of them "investing" in apartments and other real estate assets instead of helping their businesses hit by the crisis.

The first scheme of the program launched last year by the Government to support SMEs hit by the crisis, under which EUR 2,000 microgrants were disbursed to freelancers and small firms, was already completed.

However, it also had the lowest budget - RON 190 mln, or some EUR 40 mln - so its impact is lower than that of the other two measures - working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000 and investment grants up to EUR 200,000.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:05
Business

RO Govt. moves slowly with paying promised grants to SMEs

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has so far disbursed only one-quarter of the RON 4.3 billion (EUR 880 mln) working capital grants, and none of the EUR 550 mln investment grants promised to small and medium companies (SMEs), according to the latest data published by Startupcafe.ro.

Only 27 working capital grants were processed over the past week, and 63 were approved, taking the total number of projects financed under the scheme to 16,692.

The investment grants scheme was suspended after the new minister of economy Claudiu Nasui spotted alleged frauds related to both the procedure (confidential information disclosed to applicants) and the final beneficiaries - some of them "investing" in apartments and other real estate assets instead of helping their businesses hit by the crisis.

The first scheme of the program launched last year by the Government to support SMEs hit by the crisis, under which EUR 2,000 microgrants were disbursed to freelancers and small firms, was already completed.

However, it also had the lowest budget - RON 190 mln, or some EUR 40 mln - so its impact is lower than that of the other two measures - working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000 and investment grants up to EUR 200,000.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania