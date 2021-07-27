Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

Romania grants EUR 300,000 to Moldova for civil society, independent media support

27 July 2021
Romania has granted a EUR 300,000 contribution to Moldova for the implementation of projects to support the civil society and independent press in the neighboring country, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The contribution was granted through the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), an organization established by the EU and member states to foster democracy in the European neighborhood. 

The funding was granted in accordance with the support package for Moldova announced by president Klaus Iohannis in Chișinău at the end of 2020, MAE said. It comes from the Democracy and Sustainable Development Fund for Moldova, included in the yearly international cooperation plan for development and humanitarian assistance. 

Romania extended a similar contribution, amounting to EUR 250,000, in November 2020. It was also meant to support the implementation of projects supporting the civil society and independent press in the Republic of Moldova, as “central elements to developing a democratic, resilient, and inclusive society,” MAE explained.

Romania relaunches strategic partnership with Moldova

