Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 09:36
Politics

Romania relaunches strategic partnership with Moldova

26 July 2021
Romanian minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu paid a visit to Chisinau on July 23, a couple of days before the summoning of the new Parliament dominated by the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) of president Maia Sandu, to relaunch the strategic partnership between the two countries. Romania will not only continue the support for the Republic of Moldova, but it will also accelerate this aid, he said.

"Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova will be directed in all areas. We have the availability to do this," Aurescu said in a joint press conference with president Sandu, according to G4media.ro.

In her turn, Maia Sandu stated that she greatly appreciates the availability of support from the authorities in Bucharest.

"We have the opportunity to build a strong and mutually beneficial partnership, based on a sincere dialogue that will open development opportunities and bring us even closer," said president Sandu.

She thanked Romania for its support of the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)

Normal
Normal
 

