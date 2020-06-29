Romania Insider
RO Govt. extends fiscal facilities for companies
29 June 2020
Companies in Romania will be allowed to defer paying their taxes until October 25 without incurring additional penalties, according to an emergency ordinance (OUG) approved by the Government on June 25, Mediafax reported.

The OUG comes one day (in fact, several hours) before the deadline of the facility endorsed after the outbreak of the pandemic, which set a tax payment moratorium until June 25.

All the tax payments, including rescheduled payments, are subject to the OUG.

Separately, the companies in the HoReCa industry will be exempted from payment of specific tax on their activity (a replacement of corporate tax) for another three months going forward.

On the other hand, the companies paying the corporate tax in time on July 25 and on October 25, as well as those making tax payments in advance, will receive a discount of 10% (as it was the case with the payments due April 25).

(Photo: Pixabay)

