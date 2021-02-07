Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 13:59
People

Tokyo Olympic Games: Romania names flag bearers for opening ceremony

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rower Mădălina Bereș and swimmer Robert Glință will carry Romania's flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced.

Mădălina Bereș competed in the coxless pair and the women's eight event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze medal in the women's eight event. She represents the largest delegation of Team Romania, where 36 rowers qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games. She is the third representative of this discipline to carry the country's flag, after Iulică Ruican at Atlanta 1996 and Elisabeta Lipă at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

Robert Glință is the first swimmer from Romania to win the gold medal at the European Championships. He holds several European titles and is the first representative of this discipline to be a flag bearer at the opening ceremony. 

(Photo: Peter Kováč | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 13:59
People

Tokyo Olympic Games: Romania names flag bearers for opening ceremony

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rower Mădălina Bereș and swimmer Robert Glință will carry Romania's flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced.

Mădălina Bereș competed in the coxless pair and the women's eight event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze medal in the women's eight event. She represents the largest delegation of Team Romania, where 36 rowers qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games. She is the third representative of this discipline to carry the country's flag, after Iulică Ruican at Atlanta 1996 and Elisabeta Lipă at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

Robert Glință is the first swimmer from Romania to win the gold medal at the European Championships. He holds several European titles and is the first representative of this discipline to be a flag bearer at the opening ceremony. 

(Photo: Peter Kováč | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted