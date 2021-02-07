Tokyo Olympic Games: Romania names flag bearers for opening ceremony

Rower Mădălina Bereș and swimmer Robert Glință will carry Romania's flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced.

Mădălina Bereș competed in the coxless pair and the women's eight event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze medal in the women's eight event. She represents the largest delegation of Team Romania, where 36 rowers qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games. She is the third representative of this discipline to carry the country's flag, after Iulică Ruican at Atlanta 1996 and Elisabeta Lipă at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

Robert Glință is the first swimmer from Romania to win the gold medal at the European Championships. He holds several European titles and is the first representative of this discipline to be a flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

(Photo: Peter Kováč | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com