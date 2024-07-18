Romanian productions in dedicated section at Wroclaw’s New Horizons Film Festival

The New Horizons Film Festival, which takes place in Wroclaw, will run at this edition a section dedicated to Romanian films as part of the Romania – Poland Cultural Season 2024 – 2025.

Romania: Mirror Games will showcase a program curated by film critic Mihai Chirilov. The program will cover eight recent and older films that have been selected “in a dialogue of themes, contexts, cinematic techniques and authorial visions.”

The films that will be screened are Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Lucian Bratu’s Angela Moves On, Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom, Andrei Ujică and Harun Farocki’s Videograms of a Revolution, Andrei Cohn’s Holy Week, Radu Gabrea’s Don’t Be Afraid, Iacob!, Cristi Puiu’s MMXX, and Lucian Pintilie’s The Oak.

Chirilov and directors Tudor Giurgiu and Andrei Cohn will be present in Wrocław for meetings and talks with the audiences.

Wrocław is also where this year’s Caravan of New Romanian Cinema will end after touring six cities in Poland for ten months, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced.

One of the festival’s new sections, Smart 7, has been developed by seven European Film Festivals, including the CLuj-Napoca-based Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) alongside Nowe Horyzonty (Poland), Kino Pavasaris IFF (Lithuania), IndieLisboa IFF (Portugal), Filmadrid (Spain), Reykjavik IFF (Island) and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece). The section, meant as a playground for new voices in European cinema, also includes this year the Romanian film Where the Elephants Go, directed by Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru.

At the same time, Queer Palm winner Three Kilometers to the End of the World, directed by Emanuel Pârvu, will be screened three times at the festival, adding to the list of Romanian productions presented to Wroclaw audiences.

New Horizons Film Festival takes place between July 18 and July 28 in cinemas and online until August 4. More on the program here.

(Illustration courtesy of the Romanian Cultural Institute)

