Romania may favor wind against PV projects under this year's CfD auction

Romania may allocate a larger share of this year's auction for CfD-backed projects to wind farms, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced, Economica.net reported.

A large amount of solar (PV) projects are already financed under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR) and Modernisation Fund, he explained.

Initially, the wind and PV projects were earmarked 1,000MW each to be covered under the contract for difference (CfD) scheme initiated this year by Romania. Overall, Romania seeks to cover wind and solar power generation capacities summing up to 5,000MW under the 15-year CfD scheme (part of PNRR) – broadly criticized by independent analysts as less efficient and riskier compared to the existing system of long-term contracts.

The maximum exercise prices at the CfD auction carried out this year will be 91 euros/MWh for photovoltaic projects and 93 euros/MWh for wind projects.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

