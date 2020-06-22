Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania to invest EUR 1 bln EU funds in natural gas distribution
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will invest EUR 1 billion from the European Union’s budget over the next seven years to expand the natural gas distribution networks, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced, Economica.net reported.

Only 35% of the country’s population has access to the gas distribution network, compared to a 90% gasification rate in Hungary, which has much smaller domestic resources, PM Orban argued, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

With the planned investments, the gasification rate will at least double, according to the target mentioned by the prime minister.

The first EUR 200 million will be earmarked under the 2014-2020 EU budget, and the procedures for having the funds allocated are close to completion, PM Orban announced.

The call for projects to be financed under this first tranche will be launched by August 1 at the latest.

The other EUR 800 mln will come from the 2021-2027 EU budget. 

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania to invest EUR 1 bln EU funds in natural gas distribution
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will invest EUR 1 billion from the European Union’s budget over the next seven years to expand the natural gas distribution networks, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced, Economica.net reported.

Only 35% of the country’s population has access to the gas distribution network, compared to a 90% gasification rate in Hungary, which has much smaller domestic resources, PM Orban argued, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

With the planned investments, the gasification rate will at least double, according to the target mentioned by the prime minister.

The first EUR 200 million will be earmarked under the 2014-2020 EU budget, and the procedures for having the funds allocated are close to completion, PM Orban announced.

The call for projects to be financed under this first tranche will be launched by August 1 at the latest.

The other EUR 800 mln will come from the 2021-2027 EU budget. 

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?