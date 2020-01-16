Romania could get EUR 757 mln EU grants for replacing coal in its energy basket

Romania will be the third-largest recipient of European funds under the European Union’s program aimed at facilitating the transition to green industrial systems, a document quoted by Euractiv.com shows, Mediafax reported.
The European Commission has allocated EUR 7.5 billion to the Fair Transition Fund (JTF), which is intended to provide assistance to communities with coal-based industries to move to other energy sources.
Poland will receive EUR 2 billion through this fund, Germany - EUR 877 mln, and Romania - EUR 757 mln, shows the official document consulted by Euractiv.
The European Commission has submitted this financing project for approval by EU Member States.
The Fund for Fair Transition is part of a EUR 100 bln financial mechanism that facilitates the transition of the industrial system to ecological energy sources.
The funds will be allocated after each state submits detailed regional plans for the transition to ecological sources.
(Photo: Pixabay)
