Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 08:22
Business
Romania’s second-biggest power producer plans to switch from coal to gas and renewables
08 January 2020
Complexul Energetic Oltenia, the second-biggest electricity producer in Romania, controlled by the state, plans to close all of its coal-fired power plants and coal mines and replace them with gas-fired power plants and renewable energy capacities, according to the company’s restructuring plan, Economica.net reported.

The plan was included in a memorandum approved by the Government at the end of last year, through which the company received a state loan of RON 1.2 billion (EUR 251 million) to pay off its CO2 certificates. With this restructuring plan, the company hopes to convince the European Commission to approve a state aid for five years and help it make the transition to cleaner energy.

CE Oltenia currently operates four coal-fired power plants with an installed capacity of 3,240 MW, being the second-biggest power producer in Romania after Hidroelectrica.

The company plans to develop new gas power units with an installed capacity of 1,400 MW by 2025, which will replace the coal units to be shut down. It also plans to build two micro hydro power plants with a combined capacity of 12 MW, and three photovoltaic parks of 300 MW each to be deployed on the ash deposits at the closed power plants.

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

