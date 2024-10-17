Macro

Romanian Govt. confirms agreement with the EC on seven-year fiscal consolidation plan

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Government reached an agreement with the European Commission under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) for a prolonged seven-year fiscal consolidation calendar. 

However, he didn't provide any details, building suspense among investors and the general public amid broad expectations for tax rate hikes as soon as next year.

Although the ruling coalition avoided providing details, and will probably keep the plan secret until after they get another term in office in December, basic elements of the consolidation plans surfaced. Thus, the general government budget deficit will decrease from an estimated 8%-of-GDP value this year (cash terms) to 2.4% of GDP at the end of the seven-year consolidation cycle in 2031.

"What is essential is that the Commission's experts agreed that Romania needs seven years to make massive investments in the economy over the period. Therefore, investments will increase in the coming years and we will continue to invest massively in the economy and in infrastructure," PM Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He announced "a major investment project that connects large urban centers through modern railway transport."

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Romanian Govt. confirms agreement with the EC on seven-year fiscal consolidation plan

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Government reached an agreement with the European Commission under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) for a prolonged seven-year fiscal consolidation calendar. 

However, he didn't provide any details, building suspense among investors and the general public amid broad expectations for tax rate hikes as soon as next year.

Although the ruling coalition avoided providing details, and will probably keep the plan secret until after they get another term in office in December, basic elements of the consolidation plans surfaced. Thus, the general government budget deficit will decrease from an estimated 8%-of-GDP value this year (cash terms) to 2.4% of GDP at the end of the seven-year consolidation cycle in 2031.

"What is essential is that the Commission's experts agreed that Romania needs seven years to make massive investments in the economy over the period. Therefore, investments will increase in the coming years and we will continue to invest massively in the economy and in infrastructure," PM Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He announced "a major investment project that connects large urban centers through modern railway transport."

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 October 2024
Politics
Hundreds of Moldovan citizens trained by Russia were set to overthrow government, police says
17 October 2024
Healthcare
Romanian autism non-profit launches social franchise
16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August