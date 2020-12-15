Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 07:35
Business

Romania’s current account deficit shrinks to 4.3% of GDP in Jan-Oct

15 December 2020
Romania’s current account (CA) narrowed by 9.2% in October 2020, compared to the same month last year, to EUR 1.07 billion.

The main drivers were the smaller deficit in the trade with goods and services (EUR 912 mln), down by 6.0% yoy, and the stronger secondary incomes (grants and personal transfers not declared as wage remittances), which nearly tripled to EUR 381 mln.

In contrast, the balance of the net primary transfers, which include wage remittances, dividends, and interest on foreign investments, deteriorated by 61% yoy to a deficit of EUR 536 mln - mainly as a result of higher dividends paid by the FDI companies.

In January-October, Romania’s CA deficit narrowed by 2.9% yoy to EUR 8.78 bln (some 4.3% of the year’s projected GDP).

The trade deficit (goods and services) increased moderately by 3.9% yoy to EUR 7.32 bln, and the balance of primary incomes also deteriorated - yet not as much as in October alone - by 6.6% to a EUR 3.09 bln deficit.

But the strong net inflows of secondary incomes (including the grants from the EU) have balanced the wider deficits in the two main accounts.

Overall, the net transfers to Government and private sector nearly doubled to EUR 1.64 bln in January-October.

Surprisingly, however, the net transfers to the Government (mainly from the EU) halved to a dismal value of EUR 31 mln while most of the secondary transfers were to the private sector (households): EUR 1.61 bln. In the meantime, the net foreign direct investments to Romania contracted by 61% yoy to EUR 1.72 bln (0.8% of year’s GDP) in January-October.

FDI companies in Romania “reinvested” (have not repatriated) profits worth EUR 2.54 bln - but they returned EUR 1.51 bln worth of loans to their parent groups.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

