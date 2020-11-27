Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. 

 

Romania’s public deficit exceeds 7% of GDP in Jan-Oct

27 November 2020
Romania's budget deficit increased by RON 6.77 billion (nearly EUR 1.4 bln, or 0.7% of the year's GDP) in October, reaching RON 74.0 bln (EUR 15.2 bln) in the first ten months of the year.

The public deficit in Jan-Oct accounts for 7.05% of GDP, compared to the 9.1% of GDP full-year target set by the Government.

The measures aimed at mitigating the pandemic's economic impact (fiscal incentives, investments, and one-off expenditures) account for RON 40.7 bln (EUR 8.4 bln) or 3.88% of GDP, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year, finance minister Florijn Citu estimated the whole fiscal stimulus at 7% of GDP for the full year. This target can no longer be reached given the budget execution for the first ten months of the year.

Filtering out the 3.88%-of-GDP impact of the crisis, the corrected public deficit of 3.17% of GDP is not far from the level posted in the same period last year (2.72% of GDP).

Furthermore, the budget revenues had positive annual dynamics for the third month in a row. Thus, the budget revenues in January-October increased by 0.9% year-on-year (-0.4% yoy in Jan-Sep), to RON 263.5 bln (EUR 54.3 bln), thanks to an outstanding 10% yoy increase in October alone - when the budget revenues were the strongest this year.

The tax revenues alone increased by 2.9% yoy in October, after shrinking by 5.6% yoy in Jan-Sep, resulting in an overall 4.5% yoy decline in Jan-Oct. Net VAT collection increased by 14.1% yoy to RON 6.9 bln (EUR 1.42 bln) in October alone. For the whole January-October period, the net VAT collection still lags by 11% yoy.

The budget expenditures in January-October rose by 16.4% yoy to RON 337.5 bln (EUR 69.6 bln). In October, they increased by 24.1% yoy, to RON 42.5 bln (EUR 8.76 bln).

Nearly half of the increase in total budget expenditures in Jan-Oct compared to the same period last year (RON 47.6 bln) went into the social security expenditures: RON 21.6 bln. Both in October and the whole Jan-Oct period, the social security expenditures rose by 22-23% yoy.

The co-financing of EU-funded projects, the public payroll, the acquisitions of goods and services, and the public investments accounted for the other half of the rise in public expenditures in January-October. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

