Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 08:29
Agriculture

Romania's cereal crop expected to edge down by only 5% from last year's record

07 June 2022
Romania could produce 1.4 mln tonnes of cereals (wheat, corn, barley) less this year, compared to last year, according to the latest projections of the European Commission summarised by Economica.net.

Romania's wheat, corn and barley production could be around 25.8 mln tonnes this year, down 5.1% from last year, a decrease of 1.4 mln tonnes, according to calculations based on data from the Ministry of Agriculture and the latest forecast of the European Commission. 

In contrast, total sunflower and rapeseed production will increase by 7.8% to about 4.5 mln tonnes amid better yields. The quantity is 330,000 tonnes higher than in 2021.

As regards the sunflower crop, the European Commission experts estimate that farmers will get an average yield of 2.66 tonnes per hectare, 10% more than last year, the highest in the EU and 3.3% above the five-year average.

However, the substantial deficit of rains at the beginning of spring, as well as below-average temperatures, negatively affected the winter crops - which led the European Commission specialists to revise their latest forecast for the yield of wheat, barley and rapeseed crops.

Thus, according to their estimates, the yields for wheat will be, on average, 4.56 tonnes per hectare, 14% below the level of the previous year; for barley, the yields will be 15% -22% lower, and for corn, the decline will be only 0.2% compared to the previous year's average. 

29 March 2022
How many farms are there in Romania?
29 March 2022
How many farms are there in Romania?
