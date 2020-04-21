COVID-19 cases jump past 9,200 in Romania

A total of 306 Covid-19 cases were reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,242 on April 21, at 13:00, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,153 were declared cured and were discharged, while 482 people died. Those who passed away had been admitted in hospitals in Bucharest and Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, and Prahova counties.

At the same time, 245 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

On Romania’s territory, 13,372 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 41,136 people were under isolation at home.

By April 21, 101,552 tests were carried out nation-wide.

Outside of the country, 947 Romanian citizens contracted the Covid-19 infection. Eleven of them were declared cured, while 62 died.

