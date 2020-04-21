Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 13:55
Social
COVID-19 cases jump past 9,200 in Romania
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 306 Covid-19 cases were reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,242 on April 21, at 13:00, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,153 were declared cured and were discharged, while 482 people died. Those who passed away had been admitted in hospitals in Bucharest and Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, and Prahova counties.

At the same time, 245 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

On Romania’s territory, 13,372 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 41,136 people were under isolation at home.

By April 21, 101,552 tests were carried out nation-wide.

Outside of the country, 947 Romanian citizens contracted the Covid-19 infection. Eleven of them were declared cured, while 62 died.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 13:55
Social
COVID-19 cases jump past 9,200 in Romania
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 306 Covid-19 cases were reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,242 on April 21, at 13:00, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,153 were declared cured and were discharged, while 482 people died. Those who passed away had been admitted in hospitals in Bucharest and Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, and Prahova counties.

At the same time, 245 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

On Romania’s territory, 13,372 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 41,136 people were under isolation at home.

By April 21, 101,552 tests were carried out nation-wide.

Outside of the country, 947 Romanian citizens contracted the Covid-19 infection. Eleven of them were declared cured, while 62 died.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19