Mayor of Bucharest’s District 3 fined for breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations

Robert Negoiţă, the mayor of Bucharest’s District 3, and his partner received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,083) fine each for not complying with the Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The Police fined him after videos of the mayor biking in IOR Park on Easter Sunday circulated on social media.

All parks in Bucharest are closed for the duration of the state of emergency.

“Taking into account the images that circulated yesterday, April 19, in the virtual environment, we mention the following: the Bucharest Police took notice and the two individuals were sanctioned for breaking the provisions of the military ordinances, with a sum of RON 10,000 each,” the Police said in a statement quoted by News.ro.

Mayor Negoiţă explained he was only out inspecting the park but acknowledged that he needed to follow the rules in place.

“Just like any other citizen, I have to comply with the laws of this country and, even if it was not my intention to disregard the military ordinance, I admit I was wrong and will bear the consequences,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the idea of mixing the useful and the pleasant, meaning bringing my girlfriend with me, was uninspired and inappropriate,” he explained.

(Photo: Robert Negoita Facebook Page)