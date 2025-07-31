Romania’s car production drops 2.8% in first half despite June rebound

Romania’s automobile production fell 2.8% year-on-year (y/y) in the first six months of 2025 to 284,216 units, despite a sharp recovery in June, data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) showed. In the first half of 2024, Romania produced 292,378 vehicles.

In June, the combined output at the country’s two major car plants — Dacia in Mioveni and Ford Otosan in Craiova — rose 15.2% compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 53,035 units. Dacia produced 27,968 units, while Ford Otosan contributed 25,067 units.

The contraction in Dacia’s production weighed on national output, although the surge in June points to a potential recovery in the second half of the year.

For the January to June period, the Dacia plant manufactured 157,206 vehicles, down 7.5% from a year earlier, while Ford Otosan’s output surged by 26% y/y to 127,010 units.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

