Transport

Romania’s car production drops 2.8% in first half despite June rebound

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s automobile production fell 2.8% year-on-year (y/y) in the first six months of 2025 to 284,216 units, despite a sharp recovery in June, data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) showed. In the first half of 2024, Romania produced 292,378 vehicles.

In June, the combined output at the country’s two major car plants — Dacia in Mioveni and Ford Otosan in Craiova — rose 15.2% compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 53,035 units. Dacia produced 27,968 units, while Ford Otosan contributed 25,067 units.

The contraction in Dacia’s production weighed on national output, although the surge in June points to a potential recovery in the second half of the year.

For the January to June period, the Dacia plant manufactured 157,206 vehicles, down 7.5% from a year earlier, while Ford Otosan’s output surged by 26% y/y to 127,010 units.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Transport

Romania’s car production drops 2.8% in first half despite June rebound

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s automobile production fell 2.8% year-on-year (y/y) in the first six months of 2025 to 284,216 units, despite a sharp recovery in June, data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) showed. In the first half of 2024, Romania produced 292,378 vehicles.

In June, the combined output at the country’s two major car plants — Dacia in Mioveni and Ford Otosan in Craiova — rose 15.2% compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 53,035 units. Dacia produced 27,968 units, while Ford Otosan contributed 25,067 units.

The contraction in Dacia’s production weighed on national output, although the surge in June points to a potential recovery in the second half of the year.

For the January to June period, the Dacia plant manufactured 157,206 vehicles, down 7.5% from a year earlier, while Ford Otosan’s output surged by 26% y/y to 127,010 units.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore