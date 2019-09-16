Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:41
Social
Eurostat: Romania has EU’s second highest number of pupils per teacher in primary school
16 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2017, Romania had a primary school pupil-teacher ratio of 19.4, the second highest among EU member states after France (19.6) and ahead of the Czech Republic (19.1), according to recent Eurostat data quoted by Edupedu.ro.

Across the EU, the average number of pupils per teacher at primary level in 2017 was 14.7. The lowest ratios were recorded in Luxembourg (9.0), Greece (9.4) and Lithuania (10.6).

In 2017, Romania had 48,009 teachers and 928,245 pupils in primary education, Edupedu.ro reported.

In 2012, Romania introduced the option of making exceptions from having a minimum number of pupils in one classroom. In schools in large cities or villages it is not unusual to have classrooms of over 35 children.

As far as secondary education is concerned, Romania had a pupil-teacher ratio of 12.1 in 2017, placing ninth in Europe, where the highest pupil-teacher ratio was recorded in the Netherlands (16.1). The lowest ratios were recorded in Malta (6) and Slovenia and Lithuania, at 7 each.

When it comes to high school education, Romania recorded a pupil-teacher ratio of 13.7, above the EU average of 12.2.

According to the local education law, a kindergarten classroom should not have more than 20 children, a primary school classroom not more than 25, a secondary school classroom not more than 30, and a high school one not more than 30. However, exemptions are allowed with the approval of the school inspectorate’s administration board, based on a justification from the educational unit requesting the exemption.

(Photo: lightfieldstudiosprod/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:41
Social
Eurostat: Romania has EU’s second highest number of pupils per teacher in primary school
16 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In 2017, Romania had a primary school pupil-teacher ratio of 19.4, the second highest among EU member states after France (19.6) and ahead of the Czech Republic (19.1), according to recent Eurostat data quoted by Edupedu.ro.

Across the EU, the average number of pupils per teacher at primary level in 2017 was 14.7. The lowest ratios were recorded in Luxembourg (9.0), Greece (9.4) and Lithuania (10.6).

In 2017, Romania had 48,009 teachers and 928,245 pupils in primary education, Edupedu.ro reported.

In 2012, Romania introduced the option of making exceptions from having a minimum number of pupils in one classroom. In schools in large cities or villages it is not unusual to have classrooms of over 35 children.

As far as secondary education is concerned, Romania had a pupil-teacher ratio of 12.1 in 2017, placing ninth in Europe, where the highest pupil-teacher ratio was recorded in the Netherlands (16.1). The lowest ratios were recorded in Malta (6) and Slovenia and Lithuania, at 7 each.

When it comes to high school education, Romania recorded a pupil-teacher ratio of 13.7, above the EU average of 12.2.

According to the local education law, a kindergarten classroom should not have more than 20 children, a primary school classroom not more than 25, a secondary school classroom not more than 30, and a high school one not more than 30. However, exemptions are allowed with the approval of the school inspectorate’s administration board, based on a justification from the educational unit requesting the exemption.

(Photo: lightfieldstudiosprod/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40