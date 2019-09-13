Photo gallery

Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school

Three Romanian pupils got so angry because of a musical toy that wouldn’t stop making sounds that they vandalized an entire school. For about three hours, they destroyed everything they could in the school’s five classrooms and the teachers’ room, as well as the restrooms and even the heating system.

The three children, aged 8, 9 and 10, students at the primary school in the commune of Clejani, broke the school furniture, teaching materials, and doors before moving on to destroy the restrooms and the heating system, according to Giurgiupesurse.ro, which also published pictures from the vandalized school.

After they got tired, the children went to the bathroom, damaged the electrical system, and two of them decided to take a shower. That’s how the janitor found them. One of the children ran away naked, went home and, after getting dressed, returned to school to see what was going on. The policemen found him up on the gym building.

The kids explained what happened: “We noticed that a window was open and we decided to go inside and take a look around. We were walking inside the school when a toy started singing. It was the one that announces it’s three o’clock. I took it and threw it in the toy box but it didn’t stop making sounds. I hit it with a stick that jumped and hit one of us. That’s when we got angry and started destroying everything. I saw something similar in a game; it was fun until we started to get tired.”

Giurgiupesurse.ro later reported that the teachers and school staff had left that day at about 13:00, when the courses ended, and that’s why the incident was discovered only when the janitor came to clean up the school for the next day. One of the three children was reportedly known to suffer from conduct disorder, being enrolled in school only after his parents obtained a certificate from a psychiatrist. He was thus allowed to attend school courses as long as he continued his drug treatment and psychological counseling.

Florin Nidelea, mayor of Clejani commune, said that the school would remain closed next week and, in the meantime, the local authorities would try to fix what can be fixed and make the school ready for students again.

This video posted on facebook by Hotnews.ro shows the full amplitude of the disaster caused by the three children.

