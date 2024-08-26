Revolut tops 4 million retail clients in Romania, its first EU market by number of active users

Digital bank Revolut surpassed the threshold of 4 million retail customers in Romania, its first market in the EU by number of active users and its second-largest globally after the United Kingdom. The company processed an average of 103 million transactions for clients in the local market over the past 7 months, and a third of these were card payments (33 million).

With a growing number of clients using Revolut as a primary bank account, the customer base has doubled in the last 24 months, from 2 million active customers in July 2022.

“Over the past 30 months, Revolut has consistently been the financial application with the highest number of downloads, both among Romanian users of iOS systems and among those who use Android,” the fintech said.

An average Romanian customer made 19 Revolut payments per month in the first half of 2024. The average amount spent to purchase various goods and services was EUR 384 (RON 1,910) per customer.

Between January 1 and August 15, 2024, Romanian users made over 33 million card payments, as a monthly average. Over the last 12 full months, 79% of Revolut card payments were made at local merchants.

The average amount a Revolut customer from Romania saved between February and July 2024 was EUR 746 (RON 3,711).

According to the same report, the largest total amount of international money transfers from a foreign country to Romania came from the United Kingdom (EUR 916 million, in the last 12 full months).

The top 10 countries from where significant amounts of money were sent to Revolut users in Romania in the last 12 months were the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, USA, Spain, and Switzerland.

The average amount received by a Revolut client from Romania in the form of international transfers was EUR 2,326 (+5.37% compared to the previous full 12-month period).

The average amount sent by a Romanian user with Revolut to recipients from other countries was EUR 1,774 in the last 12 months (+3% compared to the previous full 12-month period).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Revolut)