Ambassador of Israel in Romania praises ties between the two countries after two-year term

Romania and Israel have a unique 1,000-year-old relationship that has created a bond between the two peoples, said the ambassador of Israel in Bucharest, Reuven Azar, during an event dedicated to the end of his two-year mandate.

He thanked Romania for its "help from behind the scenes to release the hostages."

"There are many things that Romania has done that we cannot say, the fact that it helped us behind the scenes to release the hostages. I thank you for that, too," said the Israeli diplomat, whose next mandate as ambassador will be in India, quoted by Agerpres.

He recalled that over one million Israelis of Romanian origin marked not only Israel's but also Romania's history in culture, architecture, economy, and all other fields.

"This was seen in the relations we have - in health, in the economy, in investments, in many fields," said the ambassador.

Reuven Azar's replacement was announced last September after the Israeli ambassador met far-right politician George Simion (AUR) in a move explained by Azar as aimed at getting a firm commitment from the Romanian politician about the non-negation of the Holocaust.

Reuven was born in Argentina in 1967 and made Aliyah (immigrated) with his family to Jerusalem, Israel, at the age of 13. He served in a Paratroopers battalion of the Israeli Defense Forces from 1985 to 1988 and was a reservist combat Sergeant up to 2008. From 2014 to 2018, Reuven was DeputyAmbassador at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC.

Israel's designated ambassador to Romania is Lior Ben Dor, whose mandate will begin in August.

Lior Ben Dor is Director for Egypt and the Maghreb, an area of ​​special interest for the political and security interests of the Israeli state.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda)