Reuven Azar takes over as Israel’s ambassador to Romania

Reuven Azar has taken over as Israel’s ambassador to Romania after David Saranga’s mandate to the country ended.

A career diplomat, Reuven Azar has held until recently the post of director of the work group Israel-US-China with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Until September 2021, he was a deputy adviser for national security and foreign policy with the National Security Council and a foreign policy adviser for the prime minister of Israel, according to his resume presented by Agerpres.

Between 2014 and 2018, he was a deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Before this mandate, he served as head of Middle East Research in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2010 to 2012, he was the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Israel in Amman.

Throughout his career, he covered different aspects of cooperation and negotiations with the Palestinian Authority. He also served as head of the Economic & Trade Department at the Embassy of Israel in Cairo (1996-2000) and counselor for Political Affairs in Washington, DC (2003-2006).

Born in Argentina, he holds a BA and MA from the Department of International Relations of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He speaks English, Spanish, and Arabic and is currently studying Romanian.

(Photo: Николай Григорьев | Dreamstime.com)

