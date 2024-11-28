DRS, the national program that motivated Romanians to recycle: over 3 billion containers collected in the first year

News from Companies

RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit Return System, marks on November 30 one year since the implementation of the largest circular economy project in Romania, aimed at improving national recycling rates in line with the targets set by the European Union for member states. 12 months after the launch of this national program, the results confirm the success of the system, with over 3 billion DRS containers returned by consumers so far, revolutionising the management of packaging waste and motivating citizens to contribute to protecting the environment.

Since its launch, the Deposit Return System has seen results increase monthly. In October this year, the DRS reached a new record, with a monthly collection rate of 84%, up from September (80%) and August (78%). RetuRO has handed over to recyclers more than 200,000 tonnes of sorted and processed containers in RetuRO centres across the country, stimulating the recycling industry and supporting the reintegration of packaging materials back into the economic cycle.

“We are happy to celebrate a year of real change for Romania in embracing sustainable practices. With over 3 billion containers returned during its first year of operation and collection rates of over 80% in September and October, the Deposit Return System has demonstrated that a bold vision can become a reality when civil society and business community share the same goal. This success is made possible thanks to the consumers, producers, retailers and authorities who have worked hard to make this program work. The remarkable figures achieved in these 12 months reflect both environmental benefits and cultural change. This first year is just the beginning of a success story. The future of sustainability is taking shape, and Romania has a great chance of becoming a best practice example of the circular economy”, said Gemma Webb, CEO and Chairman of the Board of RetuRO.

To finance implementing and developing the Deposit Return System, the company secured a green loan of 85 million euros in the summer of 2023, guaranteed by the shareholder-producers through corporate guarantees. This year, RetuRO invested 60 million euros from the budget dedicated exclusively for investment in infrastructure development to support the system’s operations: a network of seven operational DRS packaging counting and sorting centres strategically located in the country – in Prahova, Dolj, Bacău, Brașov, Cluj, Ilfov, and Timiș counties, with an annual processing capacity of over 7 billion containers. Plans to expand the regional centres involve opening two more units in the coming months, thus strengthening the system’s capacity.

In addition to contributing to a cleaner environment, RetuRO DRS has created more than 800 green jobs nationwide, both through its headquarters operations and its regional centres, contributing significantly to the social and economic development of local communities. The whole system, however, has a much broader impact on the labour market, as it involves numerous third-party providers who recruit staff dedicated to the DRS operations. The DRS thus indirectly impacts various industries such as logistics, transportation, and the recycling sector.

The implementation of the Deposit Return System has also driven a significant cultural shift, based on more responsible environmental behaviour and a focus on resource reuse through recycling. Today, almost all Romanians know this system and more than 60% return containers regularly, according to the latest market survey by Kantar for RetuRO. In this way, Romania is taking steady steps towards a circular economy, a model with potential for replication in other economic sectors. The impact of the DRS goes beyond its initial purpose, creating positive effects in other areas as well.

The remarkable results obtained after 12 months of operation of the programme demonstrate the success of this system used for many years by other European countries. Romania was the 11th European country to implement a DRS system, after Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Iceland, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania. Romania’s Deposit Return System is the largest fully integrated system globally and the second largest after Germany. Today, it is a practical solution where every consumer, retailer, producer, or partner plays an active role in building a cleaner Romania.

RetuRO Return Guarantee System S.A. (www.returosgr.ro) is a company operating on a not-for-profit basis – which means that any profit made by the company from the collection of beverage containers will be reinvested exclusively in the development of DRS. The company was created by a consortium of three private shareholders: the Brewers of Romania Association for the Environment (30%), the Association of Soft Drinks Producers for Sustainability (30%) and the Association of Retailers for the Environment (20%) and a public shareholder, the Romanian state, through the central environmental authority, the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (20%).

RetuRO, the DRS administrator, operates with exclusively private financing and ensures transparency on the quantities of beverage containers placed on the market and returned by consumers. It contributes to Romania's sustainable development through responsible management of container waste and aims to achieve the recycling targets imposed on Romania by the European Union.

*This is a press release.