Romania’s modern retail market map still has empty spaces to populate

Romania’s modern retail market expanded to 4.73 million square metres by mid-2025, but remains unevenly distributed across the country, with more than two-thirds of total space concentrated in a few regions, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox reported.

The capital Bucharest and the broader Centre-West region - encompassing Transylvania and Banat - account for over 60% of Romania’s modern retail stock.

In contrast, 24 counties still lack any modern retail facilities such as malls, retail parks, or shopping galleries. These include counties in the south and east, such as Ialomiţa, Teleorman, Călăraşi, Vaslui, and Botoşani.

“There are still cities with over 50,000 inhabitants that do not have access to a modern shopping centre. These gaps explain why future projects are strongly targeting secondary and tertiary cities, where the growth potential is high,” said Dana Radoveneanu, Head of Retail Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The current imbalance in development is largely due to historical investment patterns favouring economically stronger and more densely populated areas. However, changing consumer habits, improved infrastructure, and demographic stability in smaller cities are attracting increasing interest from developers.

Modern retail density remains below regional averages, particularly in underserved counties. In several areas, even medium-sized urban centres are without access to modern commercial formats, creating opportunities for both local and international retail chains seeking market expansion.

Analysts note that with retail consumption projected to grow modestly despite inflationary pressures, demand is likely to remain resilient in areas with limited supply. Retail park formats, which require lower initial investment and offer more flexible leasing structures, are expected to dominate upcoming developments in these markets.

The report signals a shift in strategy for the sector, which had previously focused on strengthening existing retail hubs rather than expanding into new geographic areas. Developers are now actively seeking to close the retail gap by targeting cities with no modern retail infrastructure.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)