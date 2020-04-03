Report: Romanian restaurants double their sales in 2019

The total sales of cooked food, including the deliveries through ordinary restaurants, fast food restaurants, canteens, pubs and supermarkets, in five of the largest cities in the country (Bucharest, Timisoara, Iasi, Cluj and Brasov) rose in 2019 to RON 14.1 bln (almost EUR 3 bln), which is roughly twice as much as the RON 7.2 bln sales in 2018, according to the National Foodservice Research report drafted by Hospitality Culture Institute, the first independent research, training and consultancy institute in Romania with a focus on the market and trends in hotels, restaurants and cafeterias (HoReCa).

Of the total population sample polled, approximately 83% went at least once to the restaurant, in the last six months, while 59% used delivery services, and 59% went to fast food.

“A strong HoReCa market represents an indicator that shows that the purchasing power of Romanians is increasing, and describes, at the same time, the development of the entrepreneurial companies in the field, along with the big foreign investors, retailers and chains of international restaurants,” representatives of the Hospitality Culture Institute said, according to local Adevarul.

According to the study, 73% of the total single purchase tickets are between RON 21 and 50. The average value of the purchase ticket, regardless of the type of location, is RON 42.3.

