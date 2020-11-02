Romanian restaurant chain City Grill reports 13% higher sales in 2019

Romanian restaurant chain City Grill increased its turnover by 13% in 2019, to RON 187 (some EUR 39 mln), driven by investments in optimizing and improving the customer experience, which have led to a higher degree of loyalty and a higher frequency of visits.

Over 11,000 customers are served each day in the group’s restaurants, 25% of whom are recurring customers who use the Out4Food loyalty app, according to the group’s representatives.

Moreover, the number of people enrolled in the company’s loyalty program exceeded 135,000 in December 2019, up 10% over December 2018.

City Grill invested over EUR 3.8 mln in 2019, the money being directed into modernization projects (redevelopment of Buongiorno Primăverii), consolidation of existing restaurants (Hanu Berarilor Casa Oprea Soare), opening of new spaces (Becker Brau restaurant and the expansion of Hanul lui Manuc restaurant), and educational programs.

In 2020, the investment budget exceeds EUR 4 mln. The amount will be allocated for the expansion of the network with 4-5 new restaurants.

The company will also continue the consolidation of the Hanu Berarilor Casa Oprea Soare, which is located in a class A historic building, in the city center. The work at this site started 3 years ago, and the total value of the project is approaching EUR 5 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

