Romanian authorities could decide to delay reopening of restaurants due to increase in coronavirus cases

A decision on the reopening of restaurants will be made at the end of this week, economy minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, June 23. However, the authorities could decide to delay the reopening due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

July 1 was seen as a possible date for the reopening of indoor restaurants in the country.

“Last week’s numbers are worrying, the (e.n. daily) cases have multiplied, they have exceeded 300. Today was the first day with less than 300 cases. We are waiting for the evaluation from the National Institute of Public Health, from the Ministry of Health, and we will make a decision based on this assessment,” Popescu told local news channel Digi24.

He also said that the next relaxation stage is possible only if the Romanians follow the rules.

“I urge the Romanians to respect the rules because that way, the relaxation plan can continue, and we can open restaurants, cinemas,” the economy minister said.

He explained that “given that people no longer followed the rules after the last relaxation measures,” the Ministry of Health may not green-light the new relaxation phase, and “we will have to wait, probably two weeks, to see what happens.”

Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), also said earlier this week that the epidemiological situation might force the Romanian authorities to defer the next relaxation stage.

The number of new coronavirus cases remained above 300 for five consecutive days in the past week. It dropped to 214 on June 23, but the number of patients treated in intensive care units increased to 200 from 195 the day before.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)