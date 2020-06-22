Reopening of restaurants in Romania is uncertain - agency

"Today, we cannot say that the indoor restaurants or the indoor swimming pools will open on July 1," said the president of Romania's National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Robert Chioveanu.

This depends on the national epidemiological situation, and the decision belongs to the Technical Support Group set up by the Ministry of Health, Chioveanu explained, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban also stressed that the final decision on reopening restaurants is far from being taken.

If the number of active cases continues to increase, the authorities will defer the planned relaxation measures, PM Orban said.

n the past five days, the number of new cases remained above 300, including 345 cases in one day - the highest number since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The number of patients under intensive therapy hit 190 up from 120-130 before the relaxation.

(Photo: Pixabay)

