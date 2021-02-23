Restart Energy to develop 45MW PV park in northwest Romania

Independent green energy group Restart Energy purchased a 45MW "ready to build" photovoltaic park project in northwest Romania (Sarmasag, Salaj County) and will invest USD 30 mln in developing it.

Restart Energy recently announced a USD 500 mln five-year investment plan backed by Washington DC-based Interlink Capital Strategies.

The project in Salaj is the first in the five-year strategy, which includes the development of 100MW of green energy generation capacities each year.

The Sarmasag park will have an annual energy production of 55 million kWh - enough to supply approximately 30,000 households with green energy.

Putting it into operation will avoid the release into the atmosphere of 1.23 million tons of CO2 during the 25-year operation period.

The Sarmasag project was purchased at the "brownfield" stage from a team of developers with experience in green energy parks.

(Photo: Pixabay)

