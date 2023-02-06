Business

Restart Energy reportedly exits Romania’s electricity supply business

06 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the largest independent suppliers of electricity in the Romanian market, Restart Energy, with a portfolio of around 50,000 customers, is reported to be sending out notices stating that electricity supply contracts are terminated by expiry, with no possibility of extension, Profit.ro reported.

At the end of 2021, Restart Energy announced that it was abandoning the supply of natural gas to focus on green energy starting in 2022.

In 2022, Restart Energy aimed to complete the work on the 45 MW project worth EUR 40 mln, obtain the building permit for another 500 MW and carry out solar photovoltaic projects for industrial customers worth EUR 20 mln.

In mid-October 2021, several natural gas suppliers, including Restart Energy, were fined by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) on the grounds that they had led some customers to believe that they were entering into contracts of supply with a fixed price without informing them in advance that it reserves the right to change the price, under certain conditions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Restart Energy reportedly exits Romania’s electricity supply business

06 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the largest independent suppliers of electricity in the Romanian market, Restart Energy, with a portfolio of around 50,000 customers, is reported to be sending out notices stating that electricity supply contracts are terminated by expiry, with no possibility of extension, Profit.ro reported.

At the end of 2021, Restart Energy announced that it was abandoning the supply of natural gas to focus on green energy starting in 2022.

In 2022, Restart Energy aimed to complete the work on the 45 MW project worth EUR 40 mln, obtain the building permit for another 500 MW and carry out solar photovoltaic projects for industrial customers worth EUR 20 mln.

In mid-October 2021, several natural gas suppliers, including Restart Energy, were fined by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) on the grounds that they had led some customers to believe that they were entering into contracts of supply with a fixed price without informing them in advance that it reserves the right to change the price, under certain conditions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022