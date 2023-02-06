Restart Energy reportedly exits Romania’s electricity supply business

One of the largest independent suppliers of electricity in the Romanian market, Restart Energy, with a portfolio of around 50,000 customers, is reported to be sending out notices stating that electricity supply contracts are terminated by expiry, with no possibility of extension, Profit.ro reported.

At the end of 2021, Restart Energy announced that it was abandoning the supply of natural gas to focus on green energy starting in 2022.

In 2022, Restart Energy aimed to complete the work on the 45 MW project worth EUR 40 mln, obtain the building permit for another 500 MW and carry out solar photovoltaic projects for industrial customers worth EUR 20 mln.

In mid-October 2021, several natural gas suppliers, including Restart Energy, were fined by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) on the grounds that they had led some customers to believe that they were entering into contracts of supply with a fixed price without informing them in advance that it reserves the right to change the price, under certain conditions.

