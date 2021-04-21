Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian independent energy group Restart lists EUR 3.35 mln 5-yr bonds on BVB

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electricity and natural gas supplier Restart Energy One, a company in the Restart group of local entrepreneur Armand Domuta, will list the RON 16.4 mln (EUR 3.35 mln) bonds it issued in February on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on April 21.

The bonds are the first convertible bonds admitted to trading on BVB's MTS platform.

The company will pay a yearly coupon of 9% for the five-year bonds.

The company will use the funds attracted through the bond issue as co-financing to integrate renewable (PV) energy production capacities of approximately 50 MWp.

Restart Energy recently announced a USD 500 mln five-year investment plan backed by Washington DC-based Interlink Capital Strategies. As a first step, it purchased in February a 45MW "ready to build" photovoltaic park project in northwest Romania (Sarmasag, Salaj County) and will invest USD 30 mln in developing it.

Restart aims to increase the number of customers and its market share, integrate renewable production assets, and achieve the target of providing energy 100% from renewable sources.

The company aims for RON 220 million (EUR 45 million) revenues in 2021, RON 100 million (+83%) more than last year. Its management also plans to reach a net profit of RON 24.2 million (some EUR 5 million) at the end of 2021, compared to approximately RON 13 million (estimated) last year. The growth should come from the liberalization of the local energy market for retail clients and new business lines with higher added value, such as equipment sales.

Restart Energy was founded in 2015 in Timisoara by local entrepreneur Armand Domuta. The company serves over 30,000 individual customers and approximately 5,000 corporate customers. It has operations in Romania and Serbia and, starting in 2021, intends to develop in several European markets, including Germany and Spain.

Several years ago, the group raised EUR 30 million with an ICO to fund a decentralized, sophisticated, and "democratic" blockchain-based electricity trading system.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian independent energy group Restart lists EUR 3.35 mln 5-yr bonds on BVB

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electricity and natural gas supplier Restart Energy One, a company in the Restart group of local entrepreneur Armand Domuta, will list the RON 16.4 mln (EUR 3.35 mln) bonds it issued in February on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on April 21.

The bonds are the first convertible bonds admitted to trading on BVB's MTS platform.

The company will pay a yearly coupon of 9% for the five-year bonds.

The company will use the funds attracted through the bond issue as co-financing to integrate renewable (PV) energy production capacities of approximately 50 MWp.

Restart Energy recently announced a USD 500 mln five-year investment plan backed by Washington DC-based Interlink Capital Strategies. As a first step, it purchased in February a 45MW "ready to build" photovoltaic park project in northwest Romania (Sarmasag, Salaj County) and will invest USD 30 mln in developing it.

Restart aims to increase the number of customers and its market share, integrate renewable production assets, and achieve the target of providing energy 100% from renewable sources.

The company aims for RON 220 million (EUR 45 million) revenues in 2021, RON 100 million (+83%) more than last year. Its management also plans to reach a net profit of RON 24.2 million (some EUR 5 million) at the end of 2021, compared to approximately RON 13 million (estimated) last year. The growth should come from the liberalization of the local energy market for retail clients and new business lines with higher added value, such as equipment sales.

Restart Energy was founded in 2015 in Timisoara by local entrepreneur Armand Domuta. The company serves over 30,000 individual customers and approximately 5,000 corporate customers. It has operations in Romania and Serbia and, starting in 2021, intends to develop in several European markets, including Germany and Spain.

Several years ago, the group raised EUR 30 million with an ICO to fund a decentralized, sophisticated, and "democratic" blockchain-based electricity trading system.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village