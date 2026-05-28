First edition of RESPAWN gaming event to take place in Bucharest in June

The Romanian gaming environment is set to expand with the addition of RESPAWN, an event organized by Universum Events on June 27 and 28 at Halo Events Center in Bucharest.

Set against the backdrop of a global esports industry estimated at over USD 5 billion this year, RESPAWN aims to bring together top-tier international competition, content creators, and the digital gaming and Esports community in Bucharest and the region.

The event is built as an entertainment platform dedicated to the new generation of digital consumers, combining gaming, technology, content creators, and interactive experiences into a single live ecosystem. The concept is developed by Universum Events, an organizer with over 15 years of experience in large-scale event production and creator of concepts such as GoTech World and Bucharest Tech Week.

One of the central highlights of the inaugural edition is the partnership with Digital Crusade, organizer of Super DraculaN, one of the most-watched international Tier 2 Counter-Strike 2 tournaments. As part of RESPAWN, the tournament semifinals and final will be hosted live in front of the audience in Bucharest. Matches will be available simultaneously across 5 parallel streams, with an estimated concurrent audience of over 30,000 viewers during decisive moments, giving the event visibility that extends far beyond the physical boundaries of the venue.

“Romania has one of the most dynamic gaming communities in the region, and the RESPAWN concept is built around the energy and potential it conveys. We are convinced that the future of entertainment in Esports belongs to digital generations, and for the first time in Romania, we are creating the space where the audience, creators, and associated brands truly meet,” said Vlad Tiucșan, RESPAWN Project Manager.

Aside from the CS2 tournament, RESPAWN will bring together some of the most followed content creators in Romanian gaming, with millions of followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Confirmed participants include Jaxi, iSilent, Palash, and xSlayder, with additional names to be announced in the coming period. During the event, content creators will play an active role in the program through live streaming sessions, meet & greet activities, and real-time content creation alongside partners.

Alongside the competition and content creators, the event integrates relevant brands from the tech, lifestyle, and digital entertainment sectors. Among the confirmed partners is also Raiffeisen Bank, which is preparing two days of challenges and experiences dedicated to the gaming community. The program includes free-to-play sessions on the Money Strike map, the first tactical FPS map in Romania dedicated to financial education for young people.

RESPAWN will take place at Halo Events Center and will be organized into three dedicated areas. According to the organizers, the event targets an audience aged between 14 and 34.

Tickets for the event range between RON 75 and RON 159, depending on the days and access to the official CS2 competition. All tickets include access to activation zones, gaming areas, influencer meet & greet sessions, and the interactive experiences within the event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)