Namaste India Festival returns in June at the Bucharest Botanical Garden

Namaste India Festival, the event that puts the spotlight on Indian culture and traditions, will hold this year’s edition at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden in Bucharest, between June 20 and June 21.

The program covers art, spirituality, living traditions, and the cultural dialogue between India and Romania, the organizers said.

The event will feature guests from India and Romania, performances of classical Indian dance, concerts, interactive workshops, and cultural experiences for all ages. This year’s edition celebrates both the International Day of Yoga and the 100th anniversary of the 1926 visit to Romania of Rabindranath Tagore, the first Asian writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. His visit was part of a broader European tour dedicated to promoting the humanistic and educational values that defined his work.

The festival program will include a traditional sari parade; Indian dance performances and workshops; kirtan and bhajan concerts; yoga and meditation sessions; book launches and presentations; henna painting; and creative workshops for children and adults, among others.

The event venue will also feature stands offering Indian handicrafts, jewelry, traditional clothing and accessories, Ayurvedic products, books, spices, teas, and Indian cuisine.

“Year after year, we see the interest of Romanians in India steadily growing; people are drawn not only to the explosion of colors, dances, and aromas, but also to the profound dimension of this culture. India is one of the world’s oldest civilizations and has preserved sacred traditions and systems of knowledge that remain relevant today for modern people, from yoga and Ayurveda to philosophy and spirituality,” Iuliana Das, director of the Namaste India Festival, said.

The full event schedule will be published on namasteindia.ro and on the festival’s social media pages.

(Photo: the organizers)

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