Report: More residential deliveries expected in Bucharest and surroundings in 2026

Over 20,500 new homes could be delivered in Bucharest and its surroundings in 2026, according to the ‘Romania Residential Market Genome 2026’ report issued by real estate consultant SVN Romania on Friday, March 13.

Reaching this level would be synonymous with an 18.5% increase compared to 2025’s result, when the second-lowest number of new homes was delivered in Bucharest’s region in the last six years.

Roughly 17,900 residential units were completed in 2025 in Bucharest and Ilfov county, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, up 1.8% compared to the result recorded in 2024.

“Contrary to the general belief, there is a significantly higher number of residential units under development in Bucharest and its surroundings compared to 12 months ago, although we also identified areas and market segments where the new supply is low. Prices will continue to increase on average in 2026, but there are many new projects with a wrong market positioning strategy, including unrealistic expectations regarding selling prices, where a readjustment and a rethinking of business plans is necessary,” stated Andrei Sarbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

The northern area of the city will be the main residential development pole this year, with over 8,500 residential units that could be completed. The eastern and western parts of the city could also attract a higher number of deliveries, up over 50% compared to 2025’s result.

The number of homes sold in 2025 in Bucharest and Ilfov decreased by 8.5% compared to the result registered in 2024, the regional market returning thus to the level recorded in 2023, according to the data of the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration.

(Photo source: cateyeperspective|Dreamstime.com)