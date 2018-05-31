29 °C
Number of residential building permits, up 10.3% in Romania in four months

by Romania Insider
The Romanian authorities issued over 11,800 building permits for residential buildings in the first four months of this year, up 10.3% compared to the same period of 2017.

Most regions saw increases in the number of new building permits.

In April, the authorities issued over 3,700 building permits, 60% of which were for rural areas.

The residential construction segment saw the fastest growth on the construction market last year, while the overall market went down.

Romania’s construction market could reach decade record

