Number of residential building permits, up 10.3% in Romania in four months

The Romanian authorities issued over 11,800 building permits for residential buildings in the first four months of this year, up 10.3% compared to the same period of 2017.

Most regions saw increases in the number of new building permits.

In April, the authorities issued over 3,700 building permits, 60% of which were for rural areas.

The residential construction segment saw the fastest growth on the construction market last year, while the overall market went down.

