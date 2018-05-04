Romania’s construction market could reach decade record

The demand for housing, offices and industrial spaces could help the Romanian constructions market reach its absolute record of EUR 6.5 billion this year (the equivalent of RON 30 billion).

This market grew in 2017, and the first quarter of 2018 shows a similar growth trend, according to construction materials and finishings distributor Arabesque, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The EUR 6.5 billion threshold would be a record for the decade, according to the company. Latest available data show that in 2016, this market stood at RON 27 billion – some EUR 6 billion at that year’s average exchange rate.

The volume of construction work went up by 8.4% in the first two months of 2018, according to statistics.

[email protected]