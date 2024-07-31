Report: CFR, Poșta Română and Kaufland are Romania’s top employers

State-owned railway company CFR SA, postal services operator Poșta Română, and retailer Kaufland Romania are the companies with the most employees in 2023, according to data analyzed from the Termene.ro platform.

The top 10 companies, four of them state-owned, together had 141,194 employees.

The National Railway Company CFR SA had an average of over 24,000 employees in 2023, an increase compared to 2022, making it the company with the most employees last year.

CFR is followed by another state-owned company, Poșta Română, which had over 21,000 employees last year, a decrease of 1,114 employees compared to 2022. The latter underwent a reorganization in 2023, laying off scores of people, according to Economedia.

In third place is a private company, retailer Kaufland Romania, which had an average of over 14,000 employees, an increase of 513 compared to 2022.

The top ten employers also includes the state-owned forest administrator Romsilva (in 4th place) with 14,189 employees, 73 fewer than in 2022, as well as national railway passenger carrier CFR Călători, with 10,876 employees, a decrease of 281 compared to 2022.

Among the companies that hired the most people last year were Lidl Romania, which hired 1,207 more people in 2023 compared to 2022, Aramis Invest, a furniture manufacturer and exporter (+721 employees), Robert Bosch (+656), and Kaufland Romania (+513).

Conversely, among the companies that lost the most employees were Profi (-3,770), which was acquired by the Delhaize group, owner of Mega Image, Yazaki Romania (-1,584), and Poșta Română (-1,114).

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)